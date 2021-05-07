Different body types to go on display in ‘challenging’ nude painting exhibition at Aberdeen cafe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

When many were turning their attention towards losing weight after Christmas, one north-east artist was plotting an exhibition to challenge ideas about the so-called “perfect body”.

The celebration of body positivity, in the form of a nude art exhibition featuring people of all shapes and sizes, had to be cancelled when Covid cases spiked during the winter and tough lockdown measures were back in.

But now it is back on the cards, at a time when more and more people are battling with anxiety about how they look as they reintegrate into society.

Non-profit organistation Second Home Studio + Cafe, on Huntly Street in Aberdeen, now has the collection on display.

Curated by a local artist who operates under the moniker of Chaos Modern Art, more than 50 nude portraits will be exhibited within the space until the first week of June.

‘All shapes and sizes are beautiful’

The artist explained that the collection looks to conquer not just body expectations but the pressure that lockdown has put on us all.

She said: “The world of photoshopped images should end.

“There should not be forced ideas of what any human form should look like, because we are a diverse creation.

“All shapes and sizes in beautiful, natural forms.”

The studio, which is led by director Kirsty Cameron, focuses on making art more accessible to both artists and those wanting to appreciate it.

Set against a colourful background, each portrait has its own unique story.

Some participants have undergone huge changes within their bodies through tragic or triumphant circumstances, some suffer with low self image, and some love themselves just the way they are.

Concern for future generations

Ms Cameron, 28, added: “I wouldn’t want any child growing up thinking they have to conform to a perfect body type.

“Which is why I think this is such an important exhibit, it tells so many unique and wonderful stories, every body here has its own story to tell.

“I think so many people could benefit from experiencing this important, body positive collection of work.”

Those wanting to head down to the city centre space can do so without needing to book or reserve a ticket.

Body image affects half of men’s mental health

A recent study by suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and Instagram found half of UK men say poor body image affects their mental health.

The research went on to explain that out of the 2,000 males involved in the study, 58% felt the pandemic had affected their body negatively.

It fits a growing trend in people of all ages who struggle with general body satisfation or medical conditions such as body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

Rising concerns over body image aren’t just exclusive to UK shores either, a recent study into girls’ and women’s self esteem over in the US found that seven in 10 girls didn’t believe they were good enough.

With figures of body dissatisfaction on the rise it is hoped small displays like this and the correct education can help turn the tide and halt the growing issue.