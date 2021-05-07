Scottish Labour candidate says north-east voters ‘looking for change’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Voters in the north-east are keen to see change, according to the Scottish Labour candidate in Aberdeenshire East.

Graeme Downie hailed the “positive reception” the party has had on the campaign trail – but said it is “too early” to say whether that has translated into votes for the party.

Results for Aberdeenshire East are expected at around 1pm.

Labour have traditionally not performed strongly in Aberdeenshire East, finishing fourth in each of the last two Holyrood elections.

However, Mr Downie believes the party’s focus on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic rather than the constitution has seen them win over voters.

“People are tired of some of the old arguments we have had over the last 14 years, and I think they are looking for some change,” he said. “Hopefully the Scottish Labour party can deliver that.

“When you start talking to voters about the issues that matter to them – on health, education and improving local communities – that’s the thing that has really resonated well.

I think people are looking for improvement in education and they are looking to make sure the health service can recover after the pandemic.” Graeme Downie

“The energy in the campaign has been really good and the people we have been speaking to have been really impressed by Anas Sarwar as Scottish Labour leader.

“What we have focused on is recovery for the next four years from the pandemic, and I think there are a lot of unique opportunities in Aberdeenshire East and the wider north-east that can deliver that, particularly around climate jobs and a just transition from oil and gas over a longer period of time to deliver those.

“I think people are looking for improvement in education and they are looking to make sure the health service can recover after the pandemic. The other message that cut through as well was how we support carers with a £15-an-hour minimum wage.”