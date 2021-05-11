Something went wrong - please try again later.

An entrepreneur from the north-east has been commended by sportspeople across the UK since launching his own agency earlier this year.

Cameron Wilson, from Dyce, established MotionSport in February after deciding to take his passion for sport and providing support for those in the industry to the next level.

In less than three months the brand has grown immensely, featuring on GiveMeSport and Sky Sports.

It has also been mentioned on various occasions by high-end sportspeople, speaking highly of the business’ ethos, and now has five clients spread across the UK and Europe.

Cameron, 25, said: “MotionSport is Scotland’s first sports marketing agency that offers a subscription-based package to rising professional and established professionals across UK and Europe.

“We aim to help athletes with social media management, PR opportunities and sponsorship sourcing, alongside other useful services to boost personal image.

“Essentially, it supports sports people that are looking to go to the next level.”

As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, Cameron wants to emphasise that his services are also open to local businesses and members of the north-east public.

This includes helping them get sponsorships and promotion on social media.

Cameron hopes to inspire others to support local businesses in these unprecedented times, as does the North East Now campaign.

The website, driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals, is encouraging people to do what they can to support the local economies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Cameron added: “My main aims of the future would be to support the best of the best within sport and become a household name that everyone thinks of when thinking sports marketing.”

Visit motion-sport.co.uk/home to find out more information.

To find out more about North East Now, visit northeastnow.scot

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot