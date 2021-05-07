Liverpool man in dock after armed police seal off Aberdeen street

A Liverpool man has appeared in court following a “disturbance” which saw armed police descend on an Aberdeen street.
Firearms officers raced to the scene of what was understood to have been a medical matter at an address in the Lemon Street area around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.
Officers confirmed there was “no wider threat to the community”, but had closed of surrounding roads.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe