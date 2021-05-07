Aberdeen Highland Games and Armed Forces Day cancelled again due to the pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two hugely popular events in Aberdeen have been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid.

The Aberdeen Highland Games are normally held in Hazlehead Park, drawing in thousands of spectators as competitors from across the world compete in traditional heavyweight, Highland dancing and piping competitions.

The Armed Forces Day parade, which goes down Union Street, also attracts scores of people keen to thank both past and present members of the military for their service.

Vintage vehicles and a piped band are also part of the procession.

However, the local authority has confirmed today that neither will go ahead this summer.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “As part of the ongoing response to Covid-19, a decision has been taken by Aberdeen City Council to cancel the annual Aberdeen Highland Games and Armed Forces Day Parade, both of which were to take place in June 2021.

“The council has explored all avenues that might have allowed us to stage the games but doing so isn’t practical in the current circumstances. Our officers will continue to work with agencies to mark Armed Forces Day in a different manner this year.”