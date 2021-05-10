Scotland’s veteran charity urges north-east supporters to March for Erskine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland’s largest veteran charity Erskine has launched its first walking challenge to raise vital funds for the nation’s veterans.

Erskine is urging supporters from across Aberdeenshire to complete “March for Erskine” throughout June, culminating on Armed Forces Day on June 26. The funds raised will help transform the lives of the veterans and families in the charity’s care.

There are four challenges to choose from: March for Alex (3k), March for Chic (5k),

March for Jim (10k) and March for Arasgain (set your own distance).

The challenges have been named in honour of Erskine veterans Alex Bremner, Chic Connor and Jim McColl, as well as the charity’s mascot Arasgain.

Alex, 85, enlisted in the RAF in 1956 and served as a leading aircraftman before joining Erskine in 2019.

He said: “It is like a hotel and my family are delighted as they know I am safe, cared for and happy here.”

Chic, 83, enlisted in the army aged 18 and served in the Highland Light Infantry before joining Erskine in 2019, with his wife Nancy.

Meanwhile, Jim, 86, enlisted in the RAF and served as a pilot officer before joining Erskine last year. The veteran joked that his friends may see the funny side of him being recognised by the charity.

He said: “I find it funny – my mates would have a laugh at a race being named after me as golf was more my sport.”

Each year, the veteran charity provides crucial support to nearly 1,000 ex-servicemen and women.

To maintain its level of care and compassion, the charity needs to raise around £10 million every year.

Veterans living in Scotland can receive support across the charity’s network of four care homes and Veterans Village – made up of 44 cottages, an activity centre, five assisted living apartments and 24 transitional supported accommodation apartments.

Sara Bannerman, the charity’s head of fundraising, said: “By taking part in March for Erskine, our supporters will be helping to provide the standard of care that our veterans so richly deserve.

“March for Erskine is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors or take part virtually.

“Quick march, slow march or half step, run, skip or hop – be as creative as you like.

“You can even take on the challenge with a friend and see who can march the quickest each day.”

Click here if you wish to sign-up.