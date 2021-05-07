Saturday, May 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Drink-driver caught on camera moments after flipping car

By Danny McKay
May 7, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: May 7, 2021, 9:24 pm
Lawrie watches on as police deal with the scene.

A drink-driver crashed and flipped his car onto its roof while more than four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

Christopher Lawrie called the police himself after the horror crash the Pitmedden to Udny Green road in Aberdeenshire around 3pm on March 4.

Lawrie’s vehicle on its roof on the unclassified road just outside Udny Green.

The 32-year-old escaped uninjured but the terrifying crash left his vehicle on its roof and debris strewn across the road.

