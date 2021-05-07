Drink-driver caught on camera moments after flipping car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drink-driver crashed and flipped his car onto its roof while more than four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

Christopher Lawrie called the police himself after the horror crash the Pitmedden to Udny Green road in Aberdeenshire around 3pm on March 4.

The 32-year-old escaped uninjured but the terrifying crash left his vehicle on its roof and debris strewn across the road.