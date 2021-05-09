Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases rise by 200 in Scotland with 26 in north and north-east

By Chris MacLennan
May 9, 2021, 2:13 pm
Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 26 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Across the same timeframe, case numbers in Scotland have also risen by 200, with no deaths recorded.

The Scottish Government has noted, however, that registry offices are closed at weekends, therefore, the zero figure may not be entirely accurate.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 26  new cases across the north and north-east in the past day, 23 have been recorded in Grampian.

Eight of the new cases have been identified in Aberdeen City, with a further six in Aberdeenshire.

Nine new cases have also been confirmed in Moray, where vaccination has been accelerated for those over the age of 18 in a bid to curb the outbreak there.

The north-east’s total now stands at 15,180 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, three new Covid-19 cases have been identified the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 5,159.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles totals remaining on 72, 235 and 294 respectively.

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 200 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 227,672 with the new cases representing 1.5% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains as 7,661, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,897,975 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 1,468,296 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.

