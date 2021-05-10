Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vue cinema in Aberdeen has announced it will screen an upcoming live-stream concert hosted by Glastonbury Festival.

Live at Worthy Farm is a five-hour event featuring spoken-word narrative by special guests and performances on Glastonbury‘s famous stages.

The music line-up includes Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith, with other surprise artists still to be announced for the event on May 21.

Festival fans can enjoy a film production featuring music by DJ Honey Dijon and “a journey through the sacred valley in Somerset”.

Andrew Dykes, general manager at Vue Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to be able to screen the world’s most famous music festival here at Vue.

“Despite being unable to produce the festival as we know it this year, Glastonbury still promises to deliver a ground-breaking production with some of the world’s hottest artists and musicians, and we can’t wait to welcome viewers to enjoy it in the ultimate seat, screen and sound.”

Tickets can be booked online from Wednesday May 12.