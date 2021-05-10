Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen’s Westburn Road reopens after motorcycle accident

By Stuart Findlay
May 10, 2021, 6:08 pm Updated: May 10, 2021, 9:54 pm
A major road in Aberdeen has reopened after it was closed by an accident involving a motorcyclist.

It happened around 5.10pm on Westburn Road.

A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

Officers advised drivers to avoid the area while the road was shut.

The road reopened around 8.45pm.