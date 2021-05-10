Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A major road in Aberdeen has reopened after it was closed by an accident involving a motorcyclist.

It happened around 5.10pm on Westburn Road.

A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

Westburn Road #Aberdeen is currently closed after a road traffic incident involving a motorcyclist. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/xG6qdxK8mV — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 10, 2021

Officers advised drivers to avoid the area while the road was shut.

The road reopened around 8.45pm.