Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

In pictures: our photographers at the count

By Jamie Ross
May 10, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: May 10, 2021, 8:04 pm

DCT Media photographers were deployed to election counts across Scotland at the weekend to capture the unique circumstances in which the constituencies were contested.

Covid restrictions meant there were no massive crowds at counting halls this year, or excessive scenes of celebration, and for our photographers the precautions also meant they had to keep their distance while documenting the process.

The first ballot boxes arrive at P&J Live, Aberdeen, for the count. Picture by Scott Baxter.
Two pups head to the polls with their owner in Aberdeen. Picture by Kath Flannery.

In Dingwall, Sandy McCook worked to capture the moment votes began to get counted.

Votes begin to get counted in Dingwall. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Returning officer Arthur McCourt is pictured explaining the count process to some of the candidates. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Maree Todd is announced as the winner of the Caithness, Sutherland and Ross constituency. Picture by Sandy McCook.

At the same time, Jason Hedges was based in Inverness where Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross attended to hear the results.

It was Jason’s first time attending a count.

“In the past, I’ve dabbled with politics and even been on the campaign trail with David Cameron, and photographed many political leaders including Jeremy Corbyn and even president Obama,” he said.

“But this weekend past offered a fascinating insight into Scottish politics.

“Coverage of the election in Inveness fell to just one journalist and one photographer, so there was ample pressure.

“It was a scramble against other media outlets to get an interview with the winners and celebratory pictures for our readers.”

Jason added: “I learned a lot this weekend and gained a new found respect for the politicians I encountered – I look forward to covering them again in the future.

“I worked hard to provide an accurate representation of the weekend a fair balance across the political parties.”

© Supplied
Security in Inverness were in high spirits at the Inverness county. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Douglas Ross is pictured moments after the declaration in Inverness on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges.
SNP candidate Kate Forbes won the race for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch. Picture by Jason Hedges.

And in Aberdeen, Kenny Elrick photographed the tense battle between the SNP and Conservatives for the north-east.

He said it was a “privilege” to capture the election in images.

“It will be recorded as a historic event because of Covid,” Kenny added.

“It was a privilege to cover, but the atmosphere was definitely different – or missing – because of the lack of crowds.

“It was safely and well organised, though.”

Conservative hopefuls tuck into a snack as the results are tallied. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Alba candidate and former First Miniser Alex Salmond runs the rule over the count. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Kevin Stewart wins Aberdeen Central for the SNP. Picture by Kenny Elrick.