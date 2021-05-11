Aberdeen legend Mark McGhee surprises Football Memories group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Aberdeen player Mark McGhee made a surprise appearance to help a football reminiscence group select their own ‘dream team’.

Football Memories, a partnership between Alzheimer Scotland and the Scottish Football Museum, supports football fans living with dementia, social isolation and mental health.

Members have stayed connected during the pandemic through online meetings and use images, artefacts and sensory objects to spark conversations and memories surrounding football.

Football Memories participants were chosen to select iconic players from 1960 to 1990 to feature on a special 60th anniversary deck of playing cards. The cards also celebrate Glasgow’s co-hosting of UEFA EURO 2020 and can be used by members to select their own ‘Legends XI’ team.

A surprise guest

The Aberdeen and Dundee members did not expect former Scotland assistant manager Mr McGhee to join them while they were creating their own ‘dream team’ with the cards.

He said: “Using the European Legends cards helped to rejog my own memory about some of the icons that I grew up watching, and even a few who I had the pleasure of playing against.

“I feel privileged to have been invited along to take part in a Football Memories session and it is clear to see how highly the groups are valued by each of the members.

“This summer’s EUROs are set to create a lasting memory across the nation, and it is special to have witnessed how the football community has directly benefited already.”

The former striker shared some insights on the European legends he faced during his career and helped the group select their final team from the ‘golden age’ of football.

Alan Johnstone, Scotland area co-ordinator for Football Memories, said: “It was special to welcome Mark along to experience our Football Memories group as he is a familiar face to many of our members who watched him from the terraces on countless occasions.

“You could see the lift it gave the groups who hung onto every word as he fascinated us with stories and recollections of players and matches from a passed era.

“The European Legends cards have played a key role in keeping our community connected during a difficult period and I would like to thank Mark for helping us to finalise the squad.

“I would thoroughly encourage people of all ages to take advantage of the cards and online resource to connect ahead of this summer’s competition.”