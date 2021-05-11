Flood warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as heavy rain set to hit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in the north-east have been warned about heavy rain potentially causing flooding in the region.

A flood alert has been issued by Sepa for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

It comes into effect later on tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Sepa has warned that heavy rain may affect the region at these times.

The alert added: “There is a risk localised flooding of low lying land and roads, and disruption to travel, from small watercourses and surface water in areas that see the heaviest rainfall.”

Residents in both areas have been urged to remain vigilant and do their best to protect themselves and their property.

Advice and information are also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

Weather forecast

After a day of warm sunshine in Aberdeen, rain is expected to hit the region overnight.

According to the Met Office, there is 80% of rain from 1am, with this expected to last all the way into the morning and stop at about 11am.

The miserable weather is expected to last for the rest of the week, with the temperature not expected to hit higher than 10c.