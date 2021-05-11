Teen used megaphone to shout vile racist taunt

A teenage racist lout shouted about “burning” black people through a megaphone while sitting in the boot of a car.
Brodie Thomson played a loud siren noise over the megaphone in a public car park on Market Street in Ellon, causing curious nearby residents to come to their windows to investigate.
And, the 19-year-old then shouted a sickening racist taunt, using an offensive term for black people, and talked about “burning” them.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe