Teen used megaphone to shout vile racist taunt

A teenage racist lout shouted about “burning” black people through a megaphone while sitting in the boot of a car.

Brodie Thomson played a loud siren noise over the megaphone in a public car park on Market Street in Ellon, causing curious nearby residents to come to their windows to investigate.

And, the 19-year-old then shouted a sickening racist taunt, using an offensive term for black people, and talked about “burning” them.