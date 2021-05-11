Caught on camera: Motorbike vandals filmed at Aberdeen golf course

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Vandals have been caught on camera riding motorbikes across an Aberdeen golf course just days after similar actions left it badly damaged.

Three people were filmed riding across King’s Links on Monday evening, four days after deep tyre marks were left in a newly-refurbished green.

In the footage, the trio can be seen speeding across the course, narrowly avoiding a collision with two golfers before heading in the direction of Accommodation Road.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson described the incidents as “appalling” and revealed the organisation has been forced to introduce extra surveillance at the course.

Damage ‘beyond comprehension’

“The disregard that these mindless vandals have for both public safety and the city’s golf course is absolutely appalling,” he said.

“To deliberately cause damage like this is beyond comprehension and we will work with Police Scotland to ensure that they are identified.

“We now have surveillance measures in place at the King’s Links golf course and I would urge anyone who was in the area on Monday evening, and may have witnessed this act, to please contact the police on 101.”

Golf course greens are required to be as smooth as possible, and tyre marks left by bikes can have a significant and long-term impact.

The greens at King’s Links have been open to the public for less than two weeks after a programme of repairs lasting months.

The closure came following the erroneous application of a strong chemical last year.

In the wake of the initial vandalism last week, Mr Robertson admitted Sport Aberdeen would be hit financially as a result of the need to step up security.