Services between Aberdeen and central belt disrupted by flooding on rail line

Heavy rain has flooded the railway between Laurencekirk and Montrose, meaning services in and out of Aberdeen have been delayed.

ScotRail has notified passengers that the line is currently closed while Network Rail engineers inspect the site.

The flooding has affected services to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Montrose.

It comes after a flood alert was issued by Sepa for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

NEW: Heavy rain has flooded the railway between Laurencekirk and Montrose. The line is currently closed while @NetworkRailScot teams attend to inspect the line. We'll provide more details shortly. This affects our Glasgow/Edinburgh/Montrose – Aberdeen services. ^CT pic.twitter.com/VTCq6zI1cT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 12, 2021

The alert said: “There is a risk localised flooding of low lying land and roads, and disruption to travel, from small watercourses and surface water in areas that see the heaviest rainfall.”

According to ScotRail’s website disruption is expected to last until around 1pm today, where services will either be delayed or revised.

It is understood an Aberdeen to Edinburgh service became stuck in floodwater between Laurencekirk and Craigo at around 9.30am.

Engineers were called onsite to recover the train.

Passengers onboard were then transferred onto another service.

A Network Rail spokespeman said: “The line is currently closed due to heavy flooding near Laurencekirk.

“Our engineers are on-site assessing the flooding and inspecting the area.

“We will reopen the line for customers as quickly as we can once all safety checks have been completed.”

Stagecoach commuters on the 26 service also faced delays due to the flooding between Glenbervie and Auchenblae.

The service will be missing Glenbervie “until further notice”.

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to the road being flooded between Glenbervie and Auchenblae, service 26 is currently running 10 minutes late and will be missing Glenbervie until further notice — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) May 12, 2021

Pictures from the area also show severe flooding on the back roads to Laurencekirk.

The Met Office said the wet weather is expected to last for the rest of the week, with the temperature not expected to hit higher than 10c.