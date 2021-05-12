Wednesday, May 12th 2021 Show Links
May 22 TOP PICKS COASTERS

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 12, 2021, 12:24 pm
Top picks

Want to avoid wrecking your furniture with unsightly cup rings? You know the answer.

 

STAR by Julien Macdonald Agate set of four coasters, £35, Freemans.
2.       Sora coasters set of four, £12, Paperchase.

3.       Lemonier and lime resin coasters set of four, £10.50, Daisy Park.

4.       Halcyon Days Chapel Royal Livery Coasters set of four, £95, Amara.

5.       Emma J Shipley Lost World Coasters set of four, £20, Amara.

 