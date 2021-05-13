Aberdeen’s CFINE urging residents to take part in fundraising trek

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen-based charity and social enterprise is encouraging people to participate in its upcoming fundraising event.

CFINE is running its Lairig Ghru fundraising trek on Friday September 3 to raise funds for families who were left struggling by the challenges of the last year.

Partnering with Hillgoers, a family-run outdoor activities provider offering events across Scotland, the event will involve a guided trek through the heart of the Cairngorms.

CFINE works to tackle poverty and build resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in the north-east of Scotland.

Lisa Duthie, chief executive of CFINE, said: “The idea came after our supporters told us they were keen to take on a big challenge to raise funds for CFINE. Improving health and wellbeing is important to us.

“Based on the success and popularity of our past fundraising challenges like Kiltwalk, we thought it would be a fantastic idea to team up with Hillgoers, who do some spectacular treks and provide this opportunity for our fabulous supporters to experience this wonderful challenge and raise vital funds for people left struggling as a result of Covid-19 at the same time.

“As a keen hillwalker myself, I was more than happy to support this fantastic hike.

“The Lairig Ghru is Scotland’s most iconic mountain pass and one that is on many people’s ‘must do’ list.

“The guided trek will take our supporters through the heart of the Cairngorms, reaching an altitude of 835m, with a distance of 31km (19 miles).

“Starting at the Linn O’ Dee near Braemar, the hike will take around 10 hours through the remotest parts of the Cairngorms and finishes at Coylumbridge.”

‘A once in a lifetime experience’

A team from the charity has signed up to participate in the challenge. Some are taking it on as a “once in a lifetime experience”.

The maximum capacity for the fundraising trek is 20 and there are over 15 spaces remaining.

“Others are keen to take on the challenge to raise funds for CFINE to enable us to continue providing vital services for people experiencing hardship just now,” Lisa added.

“As a result of Covid-19, people have become more aware of the difficulties being faced by families across the north-east.

“The growing number of people living in food poverty and struggling day to day has grown immensely in the past year and our supporters want to help offer a hand up and away from the challenges people are facing.

“Over one million people in Scotland are currently living in poverty, including 240,000 children. Our supporters want that to change.

“Food is at the heart of what we do at CFINE and is the thread that connects all our support services.

“As well as providing access to emergency and affordable nutritional food, we work with people to ensure they are claiming the benefits they are entitled to improve household income and able to better manage their personal finances.

“We also provide opportunities for people to learn a variety of vocational and life skills and provide hands-on experience to enhance their potential.

‘Our fundraisers are looking forward to walking the wilderness’

“Our fundraisers are really looking forward to the scenic views of the Cairngorms, as well as the idea of walking the wilderness with like-minded people after months and months of cabin fever that we all have been experiencing during the recent lockdowns.

“We have had three signups already and we are looking for more people to sign up and join us.

“The maximum capacity of the trek is 20 so we would be happy to hear from anyone interested in signing up and taking part in this challenge.

“Our community needs your support now more than ever before.”

To make a donation to CFINE, visit www.cfine.org/donate/contribute-to-our-cause

To find out more and secure your place on this challenge, email LJenkins@cfine.org today.