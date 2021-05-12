Six Degrees North: North-east brewery to shut two pubs in the central belt as they ‘refocus’ their efforts on the region

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Six Degrees North is shutting its two central belt premises in order to “refocus” their efforts on the north-east.

The Stonehaven-born business has announced plans to close their premises in Glasgow and Edinburgh due to the effects of Covid.

Three of their bars, in Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Dundee will remain open.

Founder Robert Lindsay revealed why they had made the “difficult” and “seemingly impossible” decision to shut two venues.

He said: “Six°North is a business that has an international inspiration, but our heart belongs in the North East of Scotland. Our family, friends and the majority of our team are all here.

“What is important to me is that Six°North continues its journey without losing its soul, and continues to offer opportunity and reward to those that have been committed to our business over the last eight years.

“After over twelve months of reflection, it’s obvious to me that the current business structure cannot deliver this.

“To achieve this we must take a small step back, consolidate our business in the short term, and be in as strong a position as possible as markets and opportunities open up again post-Covid.

“We have made the difficult, and sometimes a seemingly impossible decision, to refocus on our efforts and operations in the North East.

“This means we intend to build on what we have created in Stonehaven, Aberdeen, Laurencekirk, and Dundee. It also means saying goodbye to Six°North Edinburgh and Six°North Glasgow.”

The bars

Six Degree North’s first bar was opened on Littlejohn Street in Aberdeen in June 2013, two months after they first started out next door to the Marine Hotel in Stonehaven.

They then moved to larger brewery premises in Laurencekirk in October 2015, where they expanded their brewing capacity.

A second bar was opened on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow in March 2016, before a third was opened on Howe Street in Edinburgh five months later.

Their last premises was unveiled in December 2018 on Union Street in Dundee.

‘It is the end for our central belt adventure’

The future is still bright for the brewery as they aim to consolidate their business across the north-east of Scotland.

Their premises in Glasgow has been taken over by another bar but continue to serve Six Degrees North, while their Edinburgh home has yet to find new owners.

Mr Lindsay spoke about his “great love” for both of the venues, their customers, staff, and communities surrounding them.

He added: “We have many beers yet to brew, many drinkers yet to meet and some wonderfully exciting opportunities to develop.

“We have an ability to create diverse products and services within the brewing, hospitality, and tourism sector, but this will not be best realised for us by operating venues from afar.

“It is the end for our central belt venue adventure, we are not returning home with our tail between our legs, but proud of what we brought, when we brought it, the staff that helped us, and the customers that came through the door.

“We will be forever grateful and honoured to have served these people and to have been part of their communities.

“Six°North may be returning home, but we are very much looking forward to writing the next stage of our adventure and continuing to catch up with our friends further afield.”

The brewery will continue to supply its beers across the whole of Scotland and the UK.