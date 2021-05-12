Thursday, May 13th 2021 Show Links
Emergency services called to three-car crash in Aberdeen

By David Walker
May 12, 2021, 6:24 pm
Emergency services have been called to a three-car crash in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance are in attendance at Kings Links in the city.

They were called out at about 5.41pm and are currently still on the scene.

The crash occurred near the junction between Golf Road and Linksfield Road.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Kings Links in Aberdeen after a crash involving three vehicles which happened at 5.41pm.

“Ambulance has been called and inquiries are ongoing.”

Motorists have been told to expect delays if they are travelling through that area for the time being.

