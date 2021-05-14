Call for former pupils to help north-east school with celebrations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east school has issued an appeal to former pupils to share their memories as it prepares to celebrate a major milestone.

Westfield School in Fraserburgh are putting together a video and pictures to mark its 50th anniversary with memories from previous and current pupils and staff.

And they are appealing for anyone with memories or photos of the school to come forward to help with the week-long festivities later this month.

Westfield School has nursery, primary and secondary age children and it supports a range of needs from severe and complex additional support needs to more moderate learning needs.

The school was opened in May, 1971 with five classrooms, an assembly hall, technical and home economics rooms and a swimming pool. In September, 1977, three additional rooms were added.

The school’s deputy headteacher Sue Baxter said they are keen to hear from those with a strong connection to the Argyll Road school.

She said: “We would like to hear from former pupils and staff if have any pictures of memories they would like to share.

“Quite often there is a long relationship with Westfield going from primary right through to secondary school.

“We would also be keen to hear from parents of former pupils about some of their personal journey.

“We have had a lot of pupils who come to us and they cannot speak but by the time they leave they are verbal.

“It is little things like that we are trying to share.”

As part of the celebrations, the current pupils will compile the material alongside any other photographs or stories and create a video which would be shared on the school’s Youtube account.

The school’s headteacher Kerri Dalton appealed for those with a connection with the school to come forward and help with the celebrations.

She said: “I am delighted the school has served Fraserburgh and the surrounding communities for the past 50 years.

“I would like to invite past pupils and staff to help us celebrate this milestone as well as their family members and staff who have been supportive over the years.

“If you have a connection with the school in any way they can share their memories, photos or even submit a video.”

If you would like to contribute, please contact the school on westfield.sch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 536776 and leave a message.