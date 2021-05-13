Thursday, May 13th 2021 Show Links
Covid vaccines: Appointments extended to those in their 30s in Aberdeen and Shire

By Ellie Milne
May 13, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: May 13, 2021, 5:21 pm
Vaccine appointment letters will soon be sent out those in their 30s

NHS Grampian has confirmed that Covid vaccine appointments will begin to be issued to those in their 30s.

Those aged between 30 and 39 in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire will be invited to get the vaccine as the programme gradually moves to the next phase.

It was previously confirmed that all over 18s in Moray can expect to be offered the vaccine within the next two weeks.

An NHS spokeswomen said: “The programme in Moray has, of course, been accelerated in light of rising case numbers in the area.”

The vaccine announcement comes as Scotland prepares to move into level two on Monday, with Moray to find out tomorrow if it will be held back.

NHS Grampian asks individuals to rearrange or cancel their appointment if they cannot attend to minimise potential waste of vaccine and staff time.

They added: “Thank you so much to everyone for their support of the programme so far – we are incredibly grateful!”

