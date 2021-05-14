Man punched driver who tooted horn when his girlfriend stalled car

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An overly protective boyfriend punched a driver in the face after he sounded his horn when his girlfriend stalled.

Blair Gibbon leaped from the passenger seat of the vehicle his girlfriend was driving on Don Street, Aberdeen, on July 7 last year to confront the impatient driver behind the couple when his partner stalled.

A man in the car behind, who had tooted his horn, then became embroiled in an argument with Gibbon, with Gibbon, 27, lashing out with his fist and leaving the man bleeding from a cut to his eye.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told Aberdeen Sheriff Court after Gibbon confronted the man “an argument ensued and the accused punched the complainer once to the right eye, causing injury, and ran off in the direction of King Street”.

He added Gibbon’s victim was left with a cut to his right eye which was bleeding.

The charge

Gibbon, of John Gray Drive, Kemnay, pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury.

Mitigation

Defence agent Gregor Kelly accepted his client did have a “history of violence”.

He said his client was in the car with his girlfriend and told the court: “She stalled the car. The complainer in the car behind was less patient and sounded his horn.

“He lost his temper and punched the complainer.

“In the report, he does show some empathy. He appreciates he was in the wrong. He was stupid and is sorry for his actions.”

Sentence

Sheriff Robert Vaughan ordered Gibbon to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and imposed 18 months supervision.