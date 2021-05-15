Brazen driver waved to cops before sparking pursuit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man sparked a police pursuit after waving at cops as he drove past in a borrowed car.

Paul Anderson was giving his niece a lift in her boyfriend’s car – despite not having a full licence or insurance – when he drove past a police car.

And the brazen 38-year-old boldly gave the cops a wave as he passed, before putting his foot down and accelerating away harshly while the officers gave chase on Hilton Road, Aberdeen.

Anderson initially failed to stop but did eventually come to a halt and officers discovered his lack of licence and insurance.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On March 20 2020, two constables were on patrol when they observed a car driving towards their vehicle.

“Due to the manner of driving, they signaled for it to stop.

‘They saw the accused wave before accelerating harshly’

“As it approached the marked police vehicle, the police saw the driver, who was the accused, and there was a female passenger.

“They saw the accused wave before accelerating harshly away.

“The constable turned the police vehicle around and activated the emergency lights and sirens, signaling it to stop, which it failed to do.”

Ms Kerr said the vehicle being driven by Anderson traveled “in excess of the speed limit” and was “pursued until it came to a stop”.

Checks were then carried out which showed Anderson only had a provisional licence and was not insured to drive the car.

Anderson, of Middlefield Terrace, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving without a licence or insurance and failing to stop for police.

‘What are we going to do with Mr Anderson then?’

Anderson did not face any charges over the manner of his driving, other than failing to stop.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said: “What are we going to do with Mr Anderson then?”

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “The background here is he had a call from his niece, who was the female passenger.

“She had been at a party and an unseeming individual was making advances.

“She called her uncle and he went to pick her up.

“It’s his niece’s boyfriend’s car.

“It’s an act of absolute stupidity.”

‘Absolutely no respect’

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison said Anderson had “absolutely no respect for road traffic”.

He fined him £320 and handed him a two-year driving ban.

The sheriff added: “It could have been a lot more, but two years I think it appropriate.”