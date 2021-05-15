Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Aberdeen lifeboats launched after concern for person in water at the beach

By David Walker
May 15, 2021, 3:28 pm

Aberdeen lifeboats are out searching the water at Aberdeen beach following a concern for a person call.

A 999 call was made to the coastguard to report someone was in difficulty in the water this afternoon.

Both Aberdeen’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats are out searching at the moment.

Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen and Stonehaven is also in attendance.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received a 999 cal reporting concern for a person in the water at Aberdeen beach.

“The call came in at 2.46pm.”

More to follow.