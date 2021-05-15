Aberdeen lifeboats launched after concern for person in water at the beach

Aberdeen lifeboats are out searching the water at Aberdeen beach following a concern for a person call.
A 999 call was made to the coastguard to report someone was in difficulty in the water this afternoon.
Both Aberdeen’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats are out searching at the moment.
Coastguard rescue teams from Aberdeen and Stonehaven is also in attendance.
A coastguard spokesman said: “We received a 999 cal reporting concern for a person in the water at Aberdeen beach.
“The call came in at 2.46pm.”
More to follow.
