New campaign launched as Clan Cancer Support welcomes new boss

Cancer support charity Clan is urging people to return to visiting in-person to make use of services which have been needed “more than ever” during the pandemic.

The organisation has launched a new campaign, Power To Help, to encourage patients back through its doors as Covid restrictions are lifted.

Over the last year Clan has adapted to carrying out its “life-changing” work virtually, either over the phone or online, rather than at its bases throughout the north-east, Shetland and Orkney.

And it is hoped even more people can benefit as the charity starts resuming its face-to-face help.

Clan has appointed a new head of cancer support services, Danny Lynch, who is spearheading the campaign.

He said: “There’s no doubt everyone has faced some really challenging times.

“During lockdown we all felt quite worried, scared and helpless about the situation.

“But imagine if you were then dealing with a cancer diagnosis on top of those feelings, and how much they will be amplified.”

If you are facing a cancer diagnosis, our team of cancer support professionals are here to help. As well as our telephone support, we are offering face to face appointments to help you through your journey. ❤️ To get in touch and find out more visit https://t.co/2cId7P17wF pic.twitter.com/vvMME7XBQw — Clan Cancer Support (@CLANnow) May 11, 2021

Clan offers emotional support through a team of trained volunteers, professional counselling and a dedicated service for children and their families.

It also runs a raft of social groups, complementary therapies and a bed and breakfast service for those undergoing cancer treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Lynch said: “As we’re coming out of lockdown we really want to get the word out that Clan has got the power to help anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.

“We want to use our cancer support specialists and volunteers to give people the tools to cope, and live beyond the diagnosis.

“Now that our centres are starting to get back to face-to-face contact, we want to encourage anyone that’s been affected by cancer to get in touch with us.”

Every day ‘another opportunity to make lives better’

In his new role, Mr Lynch is hoping to reach out “to as many people as possible” who could benefit from Clan’s help.

He is joining the charity after 21 years working for NHS Grampian’s oncology department.

“I’ve got a very solid background and knowledge of cancer and how that impacts anyone who’s been affected by a diagnosis,” he said.

“For me, every day you work with someone affected by cancer is yet another opportunity to make their lives better.

“The courage and strength those individuals have, despite this life-changing diagnosis, has really inspired and motivated me to continue to strive to make a difference.

“And one of my beliefs, over the years, is no matter what job or project I’ve worked on, you have to keep those affected by cancer in any way at the centre of your focus.”

‘We can help’

Dr Colette Backwell, Clan chief executive, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Danny and the new level of expertise he brings to Clan’s services.

“Clan plays a vital role in peoples’ cancer journey, so it’s a fantastic win for the charity to have the knowledge and professionalism from a respected figure within the NHS.

“Danny’s appointment is the first step for Clan’s enhanced service offering, and we want to encourage more clients back into our community wellbeing centres.

“With cancer services and diagnosis ramping up, we want to spread our message to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis; we have the power to help.”

Clan runs centres in Aberdeen, Ballater, Banchory, Crimond, Inverurie and Turriff, alongside Moray bases in Buckie, Elgin, Forres and Lossiemouth, plus Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information visit clancancersupport.org or call 01224 647000.