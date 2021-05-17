Monday, May 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘It’s had a horrible impact on me’: Victim speaks out after Aberdeen man publicly shares sexual image of her

By Jamie Hall
May 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: May 17, 2021, 1:18 pm
© Supplied by Public Instagram: maChristopher Wrench pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Christopher Wrench pled guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen woman who had a sexual image of her shared by a man has spoken of the “horrible impact” the crime has had on her life.

Christopher Wrench, 34, pled guilty to sharing the intimate image of the woman and was fined £320.

His victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, found out about the image after being tipped off by someone.

