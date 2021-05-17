‘It’s had a horrible impact on me’: Victim speaks out after Aberdeen man publicly shares sexual image of her

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen woman who had a sexual image of her shared by a man has spoken of the “horrible impact” the crime has had on her life.

Christopher Wrench, 34, pled guilty to sharing the intimate image of the woman and was fined £320.

His victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, found out about the image after being tipped off by someone.