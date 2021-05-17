Torry waterfront flat plans approved but are they ‘a bit dull’?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for nearly 260 waterfront flats in Torry – branded “a bit dull” as they were unanimously thrown out by Aberdeen councillors – have been revived on appeal.

Permission has been granted by the Scottish Government’s reporter for Aberdeen Harbour Board‘s residential development at the side of the River Dee.

And we want to hear your views on the plans, previously described as “falling short” of the “iconic” development councillors agreed Torry deserves.

The port last year took its case to the Scottish Government after proposals for approximately 258 flats, public square and 6,600 sq ft of retail space in South Esplanade West were unanimously thrown out by the city’s planning committee.

Plans include eight blocks, between four and seven storeys tall, between the Victoria and Queen Elizabeth bridges on a largely unused piece of land owned by the harbour board.

Out of use for years, the stretch features a crane depot, filling station, warehouse, mission hall and a takeaway, with a fish processing works nearby.

Government reporter: Nothing to justify refusal

Government-appointed reporter Elspeth Cook revealed in October that she was minded to overturn the decision – and has now confirmed she will grant planning permission in principle for the scheme.

She wrote: “I conclude that the proposed development accords overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission in principle.”

Ms Cook gave port and council officials 12 weeks to hammer out an agreement on the cash settlement worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

A deal has now been agreed, taking account of the reporter’s 25 conditions attached to the approval, including improving walking routes to schools, the production of a leaflet urging future residents to give up their cars and surveying the mission hall for historical records.

The proposals still include the riverside play park and the university boat houses, nestled in among the flat blocks.

Harbour board: Hopes to support ‘long-term transformation’ of Torry

Harbour board bosses will still require to gain approval for detailed plans, required to show much more of what they propose, before breaking ground.

The construction of the 90 one-bed room, 129 two-bedroom, 32 three-bedroom and seven four-bedroom properties was estimated to cost £29 million based on 2018 prices.

A spokeswoman said: “We believe our application to confirm the principle of residential development represents a great opportunity for the city to take a significant stride towards realising the vision for waterfront regeneration along the River Dee, on a site which is currently predominantly industrial.

“The successful appeal allows us to develop in detail a design to support the long-term transformation of the area, in line with the city centre masterplan, to promote sustainable economic growth.”

‘What is the point?’ ask local decision-makers after another high profile appeal

But local decision-making being overturned once again left leading councillors furious.

Planning vice-convener, Jennifer Stewart, said: “Ultimately it is disappointing the reporter has come to the decision she has.

“The government has its view and we have ours, but when all nine councillors voted against it, I find it disappointing to be overruled.

“It does really undermine the planning committee but that’s the decision they have made.

“I can understand why Ms Cook might say she finds it ‘aspirational’ to have flats at the waterfront and, in the ideal setting, that might be correct.

“But the committee felt it was not an appropriate use of the space, potentially compromising the industrial activity in that area.

The depute provost added: “I do question the number of flats being approved in Aberdeen and another 258, given the time we have been living in for well over a year .

“Albeit it is not a planning consideration but there are many properties available – it is concerning we will have more flats.

“It could be the applicant decides not to go ahead with this, that is within their gift.”

It comes only months after the Scottish Government approved the controversial plans for 245 flats on the northern edge of Aberdeen’s famous Rubislaw Quarry – which had also been unanimously rejected by councillors.

Around a third of Aberdeen planning applications taken to appeal were overturned over the last five years.

Former council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, who is still a serving councillor and now a North East list MSP, said: “What we see here is local democracy being overturned by the Scottish Government yet again.

“This development has no national significance and for the decision to be overturned is a complete misuse of ministerial power.

“What is the point of having local people on planning committees if their decisions are being constantly overturned?”

But a Scottish Government spokesman answered that question – saying their decision had been taken purely on the merits of application.

He said: “An independent reporter has granted planning permission for residential development on land to the northwest of South Esplanade, Aberdeen following agreement between the applicant and the council covering financial contributions towards healthcare, community, sport and open space facilities in the area and affordable housing.

“The reporter’s decision was made on the planning merits of the case, taking full account of the evidence submitted by all parties, including representations from the local community.”

Roundly rejected: flats deemed ‘a bit dull’ by councillors

Council officers had urged the planning committee to show approve the outline plans when they were considered late in 2019 – but the professional advice was rejected as members felt the design undersold the potential the brownfield site offered.

At the meeting, planning convener Marie Boulton said: “I would like to see more ambition, I think this is frankly a bit dull.

“This is the gateway to Torry and I think the residents there and the development deserve a really iconic building.

“I think this could be an economic catalyst for the region and in Torry.

“The masterplan is all about ambition and I think the developers have fallen short here.”