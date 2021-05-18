Something went wrong - please try again later.

A campaign group hoping to restore a much-loved Aberdeen leisure centre has revealed the dates when they will next open it up to the public.

Bon Accord Baths will throw open its doors on June 12-13 and hopes the event is just as popular as last year’s in September.

Visitors will not only have the opportunity to see the famous art deco pool hall, but will also be able to tour unseen spaces such as the private bathing hall, where locals came to wash before home bathrooms became the norm.

The pool hall cafe will also be open – serving up eye-catching merchandise to help Bon Accord Heritage continue with their campaign.

The team is hoping the second open weekend will boost its fundraising efforts and raise the profile of the project.

A roaring success

At the event last autumn, a queue of people could be seen stretching down Justice Mill Lane through most of the day.

Across the two days, 1,700 people passed through the doors and £15,000 was raised towards the maintenance of the building.

Much of that money was spent on security after a spate of break-ins damaged the property at the end of 2020 and the start of this year.

Bon Accord Heritage trustee Bruce Strachan said: “When we first got into the building it was in a bad way, there were 12 years of dirt, grime and decay to clean.

“Covid restrictions impacted on our activities in 2020 but despite this the team made some amazing progress.

“We’ve spent the recent lockdown clearing rooms that weren’t accessible during the last weekend, and we’re excited to give Aberdonians access to these spaces to reminisce as well as input ideas to us for their future use.”

He added: “The Bon Accord Baths were a beacon of optimism for the city when they originally opened.

“Following the year we’ve had, we hope people of the city can support us in resurrecting the building back to its former glory for generations to come.”

Next month’s open weekend will be fully compliant with coronavirus safety guidelines, with visitors required to socially distance and wear a face covering. It will run from 10am-4pm both days.

Any members of the public who have additional support needs and would like to visit are asked to contact info@bonaccordbaths.org.uk to discuss support requirements.