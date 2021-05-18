First look at north-east’s new multi-million-pound hospitals as construction progresses

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The public can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the north-east’s two newest hospitals.

Construction of the Baird Family Hospital and the Anchor Centre is currently ongoing, with the £233.2m project due to be completed in 2023.

Now, members of the public are able to view a range of information about it online, including a narrated virtual fly-through video.

Usually, an event launching the project would be in-person and on-site, but Covid restrictions have meant that it has moved online.

Hospital construction

The two new hospitals are being built at the Foresterhill Health Campus, with construction beginning on January 2021.

The Baird Family Hospital will provide accommodation for maternity, neonatal, reproductive medicine, breast and gynaecology services.

The Anchor Centre will bring all haematology, oncology and radiotherapy day and outpatient services under one roof.

Both facilities will serve the whole of the north of Scotland, including the northern isles and aims to modernise patient care at the Foresterhill Health Campus.

Jackie Bremner, project director, said: “Current Covid restrictions have prevented a more traditional, start on site, launch event. However, we are thrilled to be able to show the population of Grampian and north of Scotland what these world-class facilities will look like, and how they will support patients and families through their journey of care.

“These hospitals will help ensure an excellent, work and care environment for the people of Grampian and NHS staff for decades to come.

“The new facilities have been developed to comply with modern day standards and reflect feedback received during hundreds of meetings and workshops involving, staff, patients and patient groups.

“This includes, for example, 100% single room with en-suite, patient bedrooms, spacious modern out-patient and day-patient accommodation, operating theatres, neonatal facilities and a patient hotel. This quality environment, with improved flow, will support staff in the delivery of first-class care.”

Virtual event

The virtual event can be accessed here.

The site contains a range of information about the project, and includes a welcome video from Alan Gray, senior responsible officer along with a narrated fly through video of each facility.

These fly through videos have been introduced and narrated by project nurses, Margaret Meredith and Carolyn Annand.

Ms Bremner added: “We very much hope people enjoy the virtual launch event, we are all really pleased that the project is now underway and on track to be open for the benefits of patients, staff and visitors during 2023.

“One of the benefits of a virtual launch is that everyone can participate and enjoy the launch information when they like and as often as they like.

“We’d once again like to thank our charity partners The Archie Foundation, Friends of Anchor and the University of Aberdeen Development Trust and our partners Graham Construction as we mark a significant milestone in the project today.”

The launch also features three patient stories from a neonatal mum, the chairwoman of SANDS Aberdeen (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) and a haematology patient.

These stories outline the experiences of the patients, referring to the benefits they believe the new facilities will bring.

Chris MacLeod, regional director for Graham, added: “We have worked closely with NHS Grampian over the last four years in the development of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre.

“Today’s virtual launch event gives an exciting glimpse of the exemplar facilities which will offer the highest quality of care for years to come for the people of the north-east of Scotland and beyond.”