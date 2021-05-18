Something went wrong - please try again later.

Have you ever wondered how long it takes a drag queen to get ready and why they think Scottish audiences are the best?

We found out by talking to drag queens Baga Chipz, Ellie Diamond, Cheryl Hole, Miss Peaches and Whiplash when they arrived in the Granite City at the weekend.

Baga Chipz – the self-proclaimed queen of the battered sausage – said Saturday’s Parking Lot Social’s DriveTime Drag was her first time performing in Aberdeen and she loved Scottish audiences.

The show’s host Miss Peaches, from Dundee, agreed and said: “Aren’t Scottish audiences the best? Is that even a question? Here we, here we, here we go!

“The audience in Scotland is the most energetic, the most buzzing and the most charismatic.”

Ellie Diamond and Cheryl Hole also reminisced about their time on RuPaul’s DragRace UK.

Ellie Diamond, from Dundee, said her favourite memory – asking RuPaul why they didn’t say her name with a Scottish accent – was “quite a moment” on the show.

Cheryl Hole said her favourite memory from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was the makeover episode with her sister, which saw her give a drag makeover to her sibling,

She said: “Yes, it gave me the chop, but it gives me such fun memories to do that with my Sissy Hole.”

When asked who – aside from her – was the most fabulous person in the world, Cheryl Hole also had a cheeky answer.

