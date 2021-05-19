Drop-in vaccination clinic opens in Tillydrone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drop-in vaccination clinic is open today in Tillydrone.

NHS Grampian announced that they are offering drop-in appointments to anyone aged 40 and over at their community clinic at Tillydrone Hub.

Anyone in that age bracket who lives in the area and who has not had their first dose is welcome to attend.

The clinic is open between noon and 5pm, and you must wear a face-covering when at the Hub.

A statement from NHS Grampian added: “We will be managing numbers carefully to keep everyone safe and socially distant, so please be prepared to wait, or be asked to come back at another time if the clinic is particularly busy.

“Thank you to the Hub for hosting this clinic and helping us offer a vaccine to as many people as possible.”

Drop in appointments available 💪🏽⬇️ https://t.co/q6YoDJAr9v — Aberdeen City HSCP (@HSCAberdeen) May 18, 2021

People aged between 30 and 39 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have started to receive appointments to get their Covid vaccine.

In Moray, most over 18s have either received their first dose or have been invited to get it.