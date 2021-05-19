Aberdeen University continues to support local economy with study discount

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen University is offering a 20% discount on postgraduate study in the second phase of its regional discount scheme.

The University of Aberdeen Community Discount is open to all residents of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray starting study in September 2021 or January 2022.

The university aims to support local people and businesses following the pandemic by helping them to retrain or upskill.

The majority of courses are a part of the scheme with options including study in engineering, business and finance.

Principal Professor George Boyne said: “As a university community we are determined to play our part in helping local communities deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

“The University of Aberdeen Community Discount is just one demonstration of that, along with the hundreds of free places we have offered on our online short courses through the SFC Upskilling Fund.

“By providing a range of discount study options we are providing as much flexibility as possible to enable people to choose a learning option that suits their individual circumstances, helping to protect their livelihoods and meet the demand for skills training from local businesses.”

The university has already offered more than 700 free places on online courses supported by £775,000 from the Scottish Funding Council.