Aberdeen police to move public counter to Marischal College ahead of Queen Street demolition

Aberdeen residents who want to access the police’s public counter will need to visit Marischal College from the end of this month, as the move away from the former Queen Street HQ continues.

The transfer is the latest in a series of steps as the local police service vacate the building that has served as their base since 1975.

Staff will be distributed to a number of locations, including Aberdeen City Council headquarters Marischal College, Aberdeenshire Council’s building Woodhill House, and other police stations around the city.

The Queen Street building will then be demolished, clearing way for the local authority’s civic quarter project.

The public counter will move over to the Broad Street landmark from Monday May 31.

Superintendent Murray Main said: “As announced in October last year, staff will gradually move out of Queen Street over the course of this year as part of Police Scotland’s estates strategy to integrate with partners.

“Queen Street was built over 45 years ago and has accessibility limitations, poor energy efficiency and high maintenance costs.

“Integrating in shared facilities not only facilitates greater partnership working but also helps to reduce our carbon footprint.”

He added: “We are committed to providing a high standard of service to the community and the move to Marischal College will not change this. The police counter will continue to operate seven days a week.

“Our staff and officers are looking forward to this new start, working more efficiently with our partners, and building on the existing strong links we have developed over the years.”

Move to ‘iconic’ city building

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing said: “We welcome Police Scotland’s move into Marischal College.

“Co-locating our operational teams will ensure our partnership working is further enhanced as our staff will have increased opportunities to work collaboratively.

“Marischal College is one of the city’s most iconic, beautiful, and well-known buildings and the move will continue to ensure Police Scotland have a high visibility police station in the city centre.”

‘Very positive step forward’

Councillor Martin Greig said: “This move is very welcome because it will develop the teamwork approach between police and council.

“The professionals will be able to cooperate more and share their specialised skills for the benefit of the public. This is one very positive step forward.

“It is important to continue this shift towards integration of public services in the city. There is so much more that can be done to collaborate and this is a welcome landmark on that journey.”