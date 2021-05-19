Seven attacks in nine days: Pictures show damage after vandals repeatedly strike Northfield pool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Repeated attacks by vandals have caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage to a soon-to-be-refurbished Aberdeen swimming pool.

Northfield pool, which is currently closed but is due to undergo significant upgrades, has been targeted seven times in the last nine days.

Fencing has been damaged, while there is also evidence of people attempting to get into the swimming pool by damaging panels on the roof.

The cost of the damage so far is believed to be in the region of £3,000.

‘Significant’ cost of repairs

David Selkirk, the charity’s director of community sport operations, said he was “extremely frustrated” by the latest spate of incidents.

“This latest bout of mindless vandalism is the seventh ongoing attack on Northfield Swimming Pool over the last nine days and not only is this disheartening but also poses a very serious risk to the individuals involved,” he added.

“We are currently working with Police Scotland on this matter. The cost and work to make good the repairs is significant.

“We have regular patrolling of the venue through our security contractor and are working with Police Scotland and colleagues in the city council to identify the individuals responsible.

“A significant amount of damage has been caused and this kind of senseless behaviour is unacceptable. These actions not only affect the charity, but also the wider community.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information to please contact the police on 101.”

Venues repeatedly targeted by vandals

Northfield pool, which was granted planning permission for extensive refurbishment earlier this year, has been repeatedly targeted in recent months, with vandals also spraying graffiti on the walls and breaking in through a glass door.

It has been closed to the public since 2018.

Other sites operated by Sport Aberdeen have also been hit in recent weeks, with the newly-refurbished greens at King’s Links golf course deliberately damaged by motorbikes.

The charity’s managing director Alistair Robertson warned the incidents would “increase the financial strain” it faces as a result of having to step up security measures.

Police Scotland inspector Kara Chapman said: “We are working with our partners at Sport Aberdeen, following vandalisms at Northfield swimming pool, which were first reported to police on Friday, 14 May.

“Temporary fencing at the location had been pushed over and since that day there have been several further reports of the same activity taking place.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries and will be carrying out extra patrols in the area, to reassure the community and engage with young people.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind people that the temporary fencing placed around the building is not just for show, but is there to ensure your safety.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar said: “This behaviour causing damage to the Northfield swimming pool building is simply mindless stupidity.

“Aberdeen City Council need to ensure that the site is secure to minimise the costs of further repairs and I would encourage anyone with any information of whose involved they should contact Police Scotland.”