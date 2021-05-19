‘I hope I give you coronavirus’ – Row over bank account escalates and lands Aberdeen woman in court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman deliberately coughed and threatened to infect a bank worker with Covid in a row about her finances.

Sara Irvine marched into the TSB branch on Rosehill Drive in Aberdeen and asked to transfer her account to another bank.

But when the female teller explained this wasn’t possible, Irvine began shouting and swearing.

The 31-year-old “repeatedly and deliberately” coughed and told the teller: “I hope I give you coronavirus.”

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.50pm on March 17 2020.

She said: “The accused entered the locus, a TSB branch on Rosehill Drive.

“She was served by a witness and requested her TSB account be transferred to another bank.

“The witness explained this could not be done and the accused refused to accept this and, without warning, began shouting and swearing.”

She then “repeatedly and deliberately” coughed and told the teller: “I hope I give you coronavirus.”

Teller left ‘scared for her health’

Ms Kerr added: “Due to the pandemic, this caused the witness to be scared for her own and others’ health.”

The matter was reported to police.

Irvine, of Rosehill Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client “struggles with a number of mental health issues”.

Ms Ginniver explained Irvine had limited recollection of the incident, adding: “She was self-medicating with illicit substances to cope with her mental health difficulties.

“She takes full responsibility for her actions.

“She appreciates it was a very scary time and these threats would have been very scary for the bank teller.

“They were empty threats.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Irvine to carry out 35 hours of unpaid work.