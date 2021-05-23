‘Police move to Marischal College will mark a new chapter for policing in Aberdeen’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For some time now, we have been looking at ways in which we can respond to the emergence of many new, virtual and diverse communities and a wider and rapid change in the demand for policing services.

Crime, and the circumstances that influence crime, community safety and harm reduction can often involve complex issues and require an integrated partnership response.

We’ve been carefully considering ways in which we can strengthen our collaboration and partnership working with others to better serve our communities across Aberdeen and the north-east.

Together, we get a better picture of what is actually going on in our communities rather than seeing things from the perspective of just one agency or organisation. It also allows us to intervene earlier and reduce the risk of harm.

We have recently started moving services and resources from our Queen Street building across the road into Aberdeen City Council’s headquarters at Marischal College.

On 31 May 2021, our public counter / reception facilities will also move to Marischal College, signalling a new chapter for policing in the city.

The Queen Street Police building has served us well over decades and will be fondly remembered by those who have worked here.

However, it was built in the early 1970s and was opened for the formation of Grampian Police in 1975.

© Courtesy Scottish SPCA

Prior to Grampian Police, two forces served the Grampian area, Aberdeen City Police and the Scottish North Eastern Counties Constabularies (SNECC) which had separate Police Headquarters.

Aberdeen City Police was based at Lodge Walk which was on the site of the current Sheriff Court buildings and SNECC had headquarters in Bucksburn.

Queen Street Police Station was seen as a modern building when it opened with a state of the art information room (control room) using two-way radio, open plan public office, new cells for custodies, forensic labs, a large gym hall, lifts to all floors, basement parking, staff canteen for all employees, plus an officers dining room with waitress service.

Fast forward 46 years later and the 70s design, facilities and construction of Queen Street are simply not compatible with the requirements of modern policing.

The building has accessibility limitations, there are limited opportunities for partnership working, it’s not environmentally friendly, there are significant limitations for internal refurbishment and reconfiguration and it is costly to maintain and heat.

Our staff and those accessing our services deserve better.

Following the success of similar integration proposals with Aberdeenshire Council in Buchan House, Peterhead, in September 2020, the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) approved the sale of Queen Street and the planned integration of staff with Aberdeen City Council in Marischal College and with Aberdeenshire Council in Woodhill House.

We are also using this opportunity to realign specialist resources to form centres of excellence within our existing estate.

Staff currently based in Queen Street will continue to move out of the building during the course of this year and an important move is that of our public counter, where individuals can speak to members of staff.

The public counter is open seven days a week for those who wish to speak to someone face to face.

Our new public counter will be within the Customer Service Centre at Marischal College accessed via Broad Street.

Integrating with partners has many benefits, for the public there will be the opportunity to access services from two organisations within the same building. Members of the public will be able to get police advice at the same place as getting advice on council matters.

Teams working together to share skills, experiences and working practices or geographical flexibility, will allow us to collectively respond with the most suitable resource to incidents, threats, risks or harms within communities.

Policing in Aberdeen has always benefited from strong links with Aberdeen City Council and a range of other partners but being based in the same building, remaining within the heart of the city, will enhance our services even further.

Matters that concern both organisations such as child / vulnerable adult protection, community safety, licensing and antisocial behaviour will all see significant benefits from the integrating of police and council teams together.

There will also be financial savings as a result of this move as the number of public buildings in the city reduce. It supports the city centre regeneration which continues to take shape.

Our staff are looking forward to moving into the brand new facilities and providing the public with an enhanced level of service.

For face-to-face information or advice please visit our new public counter within the Aberdeen City Council Customer Service Centre at Marischal College from 31 May.

You can also contact us using the 101 phone number or through our online portal Contact Us which can be found on our website – Scotland.police.uk