Man found guilty of grabbing woman’s bottom on Aberdeen nightclub dancefloor

An Aberdeen man has been found guilty after he “grabbed” a woman’s bum on a nightclub dancefloor.

Daniel Rougvie, 32, was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexual assault and will be placed on the sex offender’s register after a jury delivered the verdict.

They found him guilty of touching a 26-year-old woman while on a night out with friends at Aberdeen’s Prohibition nightspot in February 2019.

The former delivery man had already admitted a string of other charges – including repeatedly punching the woman’s 49-year-old boyfriend when he challenged Rougvie over the sexual assault.

He also admitted being in possession of knuckledusters, assaulting a police officer and of resisting arrest.

Despite asking to review CCTV footage of the sexual assault, a jury of 10 women and five men took less than two hours to convict Rougvie.

Asking him to rise, Sheriff William Summers told the 32-year old he would need time to consider whether he should serve time in prison for his offences.

He said: “The jury have found you guilty by unanimous verdict of charge one.

“Given the gravity of your offences, I need to give serious consideration as to what I deem to be an appropriate disposal of the case, and in due course whether you will be in the position of a custodial sentence.

“You’ve never previously served a custodial sentence, so I’d need to adjourn the case in the first instance.

“I’ve been asked to continue your bail in the meantime and I am content to do that.

“The only other matter I need to deal with is your conviction in relation to charge one, which is a sexual offence that attracts the notification provisions of the sexual offences act 2003 – what that means is that within the next three days you must register with the police so that your name is added to the sex offender’s register.”

He adjourned sentencing until next month in order to obtain a criminal justice social work report and a psychiatric assessment.

At the outset of the trial, Rougvie, of Lemon Place, Aberdeen, had faced a total of seven charges including sexual assault, repeatedly punching the alleged victim’s boyfriend to his “severe injury” and – according to fiscal depute Felicity Merson – of threatening to “bite one police officer’s face off” and bite the throat of another as he was being arrested.

Rougvie was also initially charged with assaulting his female victim’s 49-year old partner with knuckledusters – but this was removed from the indictment after a submission by his solicitor, Iain McGregor.

Following the verdict, Sheriff Summer’s thanked the jury for their service and released them of their duty.