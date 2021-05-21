Pilot grounded by pandemic fights back by helping run Covid testing sites

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen pilot who lost his job as a result of the pandemic has redirected his efforts to help test people for coronavirus.

Commercial pilot Marcus Spinks was one of thousands to lose their job last year.

Now he is assisting at the ambulance service’s Altens mobile testing unit (MTU), after hearing about it from a friend.

Mr Spinks said: “I was introduced to the idea of the MTUs by a former colleague who knew I was looking for employment. After looking into the role, I thought by joining the MTUs I would be able to use my transferable skills in a positive way.

“This would give me the opportunity to do my part in the fight against the pandemic.”

His work at one of 42 units run by the ambulance service helps ensure communities across the country have access to lateral flow tests.

Role of a lifetime

Before the pandemic halted travel, Mr Spinks had clocked up more than 10,000 of hours over 25 years.

He had regularly flown Highland and Islands and UK domestic routes, and then across Europe – following in the footsteps of father, who was also a pilot.

Qualifying as a captain in 2008, and in 2013 he switched to fly within the Oil and Gas industry for Eastern Airways from Aberdeen.

Mr Spinks then moved to Dublin in 2019 to take up a job with CityJet, but said: “Unfortunately, due to the dramatic downturn in aviation travel, the company I was employed with made the entire base redundant.

“This was a great shame as I was really enjoying the new opportunity I had been given by moving to Dublin.”

Making a difference

While the pandemic has forced him to sacrifice his dream job, working with a MTU has provided a difference challenge and job satisfaction.

He added: “It’s great to see when you have made a different to someone’s day. Some people do arrive feeling apprehensive, nervous and distressed to a certain level.

“It’s great to be able to help them with their test by making them feel at ease and reassured they have nothing to worry about and they leave the MTU feeling much happier.

“The good comradeship with my fellow team members as it has brought people from many different environments together.”

While Mr Spinks enjoys the challenges of working for the MTUs, he still hopes that he will be able to fly again, once the travel industry is on track for recovery.

He said: “Aviation has given me some fantastic experiences, I’ve worked within great teams and made good friends in many countries. I’ve been very lucky to see some spectacular views from my office window.”