A road in Aberdeen has reopened in both directions after police were called following concerns for a person.

The A956 Virginia Street was closed at around 1.40pm on Sunday.

King Street, Market Street, West North Street were all said to be busier than usual due to the closure.

Messages posted on social media report seeing a heavy police presence in the area with the fire service also in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 1.40pm to Virginia Street, Aberdeen to reports of concern for a person.

“The matter was resolved without incident.”