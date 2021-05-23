Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Aberdeen crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following an early morning crash in Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the smash on Mastrick Road on Sunday morning.

The road crash happened around 5.20am and involved a white Yamaha motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. He is currently in a stable condition.

The road was reopened around 8.45am.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw the motorbike, either prior to the collision, or anyone who may have witnessed what happened, and has not already spoken to the police to contact us.”

The police are urging for anyone in the area recording with a dashcam to check the footage which may be relevant for their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to the police on 101.