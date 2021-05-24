Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow will host 6,000 football supporters a day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Euro 2020 fan zone will be held at Glasgow Green this summer allowing Scots the chance to cheer on their team together.

The ticketed event will accommodate the 6,000 fans split up into two different sessions and will run for every day of the tournament between June 11 and July 11.

It is the first time Scotland has qualified for a major tournament since 1998, and fans from across the north and north-east are expected to travel down for it.

The Uefa Euro 2020 Local Organising Structure has committed to these plans.

A festival atmosphere will be created for the event, which will give fans the chance to connect and enjoy the tournament together.

The fan zone

It will be Covid secure, outdoors, and will be a largely seated venue, subject to physical distancing requirements.

Plans for the fan zone and the status of the pandemic will continue to be monitored in the run-up to the tournament.

Glasgow is currently under Level 3 of Covid restrictions, meaning that there are more rules on hospitality and crowds than anywhere else.

As well as large screens showing all the matches, there will be a 10m Festival Tower hosting a range of sporting, cultural and digital content.

Food and beverages showcasing the best of Scottish produce will also be on offer, along with a family-friendly sports activity programme.

There will be a multi-use sports pitch where spectators can take part in games of football.

Tickets for all match sessions are free of charge and will be available to book from tomorrow through this website.

On days when there are no matches, the fan zone will host an outdoor cultural programme, with details about this being announced shortly.

Host City volunteers will be around to welcome visitors to Glasgow Green.

Reaction

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell welcomed the plans and said: “After confirmation that we can accommodate approximately 12,000 at Hampden Park for the stadium’s four Uefa Euro 2020 matches – including Scotland’s ‘home’ games against Czech Republic and Croatia – this is further good news for Scotland supporters and everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere of a major tournament, co-hosted here in Glasgow.

“While we have had to adapt to life under Covid restrictions, the approval to have a fan zone at Glasgow Green throughout the tournament will ensure more people can experience Uefa Euro 2020 and, hopefully, celebrate some momentous Scotland results.

“I would urge fans who do not have match tickets, including for the match against England at Wembley, to utilise the fan zone in Glasgow and enjoy the Uefa Euro 2020 experience safely.”

Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland, added: “The approval of the fan zone alongside permission for spectators to attend matches at Hampden Park for the Uefa Euro 2020 matches is significant for Glasgow and Scotland as we prepare to host the championship for the first time.

“The fan zone will help generate further excitement across Scotland, enabling supporters to engage with the Uefa Euro 2020 Championship as one of 11 host cities, while also being a key milestone in the return of major events and the recovery of the sector from the Covid-19 pandemic.”