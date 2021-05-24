Application lodged to demolish former Aberdeen Journals building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An application has been lodged to demolish the former home of Aberdeen Journals.

The offices on the Lang Stracht were occupied by the Press and Journal and Evening Express from the 1970s up until 2018 when they moved to city centre premises.

They now occupy the top floor of Marischal Square.

Now, Aberdeen City Council has applied to knock down the building, which has been empty since it was left by Aberdeen Journals.

The redundant structures located on the site will also be knocked down at the same time.

The building is located at 16 Lang Stract on Mastrick Industrial Estate in Aberdeen.

It will cost £900,000 to demolish the former offices and surrounding structures.

History

Aberdeen Journals moved into the Lang Stract offices back in the 1970s as their old building was demolished in January 1970 to make way for the current city council chambers.

The newspaper publisher’s move was described as “returning home” to Broad Street where they once resided for almost 100 years, with the papers being printed there from 1894.

The printing press stopped revolving in 2013, with the printing of the papers moving to Dundee.

Aberdeen Journals is part of DC Thomson Media and is currently based on the top floor of Marischal Square, housing more than 200 staff from editorial, digital, advertising, newspaper sales, marketing, and commercial.

A decision will be made on the building warrant to demolish their former offices on the Lang Stracht in due course.

Aberdeen City Council was contacted for comment.