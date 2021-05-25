Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has apologised after reports of vaccine letter delays and some residents receiving missed covid jab notices – despite attending their appointments.

Residents in the 30 to 39 age range were reportedly filling out missing vaccine appointment forms after no sign of their distinct blue envelope.

However, members of the public quickly found that the appointment time and date issued by NHS Grampian could be as soon as two to three days away – with many suspecting their letter had been delayed in the post.

Appointment letters delayed

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Appointment letters are being issued in batches, in order of appointment date, for the current cohort – those aged 30 to 39 – in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

“We would encourage everyone to look out for the distinctive blue envelopes. If you receive an appointment and are unable to attend, please use the contact details in the letter to rearrange your appointment.

“The vaccination programme in Moray was accelerated, in light of the recent high case numbers there.

“Although the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin has now returned to its usual opening hours, walk-in vaccinations for anyone aged over 18, requiring their first dose of vaccine, are available each day up to 5.30pm.”

The spokeswoman added: “Occasionally, due to circumstances beyond our control, appointment letters may be delayed.

“If you receive an appointment letter for a date that has already passed, we can only apologise.

“Please use the contact details contained in the letter and a new appointment will be booked.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone living in Grampian for their support of the programme and their willingness to come forward for vaccination.”

Missed appointment mix up

Letters from the health board have also cropped up in people’s post, stating that an individual did not attend their vaccination appointment – even after they had the vaccine.

The letter read: “Our records show that you did not attend your first dose Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

“The vaccine will help to protect you from Covid-19. If you do not get Covid-19, the vaccine reduces your chances of developing serious or life-threatening symptoms.”

Confused members of the public alerted NHS Grampian of the mix up, prompting the board to release a statement online, which said:

“If you receive a letter saying you did not attend your first vaccination, and you have had this first dose vaccination – please phone the national phone line on 800 030 8013 – to help us make sure your central record is up to date and ensure your second appointment is provided for you.

“We apologise if you have received this letter in error.”