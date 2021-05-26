Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Man caught by postal workers after buying stun gun on Facebook

By David McPhee
May 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: May 26, 2021, 1:27 pm
A man who bought a stun gun on Facebook was caught when post workers discovered the suspicious parcel.

Bertram Finnie attempted to purchase the weapon from Guangdong Province in China on Facebook Marketplace on July 9 2018.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 28-year-old was caught by postal officials after they examined the suspicious parcel.

He was attempting to send it to his home on Crimon Place, Aberdeen.

