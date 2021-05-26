Man caught by postal workers after buying stun gun on Facebook

A man who bought a stun gun on Facebook was caught when post workers discovered the suspicious parcel.
Bertram Finnie attempted to purchase the weapon from Guangdong Province in China on Facebook Marketplace on July 9 2018.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 28-year-old was caught by postal officials after they examined the suspicious parcel.
He was attempting to send it to his home on Crimon Place, Aberdeen.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe