There will be massive disruption to train services on Sundays for the next two months across the north and north-east as RMT confirmed strike action will take place.

Over the last few months, no trains have run at all on Sundays in the region due to this issue.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have been leading strikes on Sundays for the last few months.

They are currently involved in a pay dispute with Scotrail over enhanced rest-day working payments.

Ticket examiners are now striking every Sunday up until the end of July, with RMT confirming this news.

The strikes have been running every Sunday since April 28.

Train conductors also walked out over six Sundays between March 28 and May 2, halting trains across the rest of the ScotRail network.

90% of trains across Scotland have been affected before, with no services being put on at all across the north and north-east.

In addition to the next two Sundays, the newly announced striking dates run every Sunday until July 18.

Scandalous

RMT said that it is scandalous that Scotrail is making no effort to resolve the issue of equality between grades in payments for rest days working.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch added: “RMT ScotRail Ticket Examiners will be taking strike action again this Sunday and every Sunday for the next two months in their fight for workplace justice and parity between grades.

“Our conductor members are also fully prepared to keep this battle for equality going until the company do the right thing.

“It is a kick in the teeth for these workers that despite their commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic Transport Scotland continues to wage war on essential workers who have kept Scotland’s rail services running.

“We are going to be in for a long summer of strike action unless the company gets round the negotiating table with meaningful proposals for resolving the issue of pay equality. RMT remains available for talks.”

Scotrail response

However, Scotrail has called on the RMT to call the strike off and claimed they were misrepresenting what was actually happening.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “The RMT union’s strike action during a pandemic is wrong, divisive, and it should be called off.

“ScotRail’s position on 50 per cent overtime pay increases for no additional hours worked will not change in the face of the strike action, given the severe financial challenges we face.

“Now that lockdown restrictions are lifting, we all need to work together to attract more people back to the railway, which is the only thing that will provide long-term job security and give the rail network a sustainable future.

“The reckless actions of RMT bosses are putting railway jobs at risk.”