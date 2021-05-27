Threats to set pitbulls on attack in Aberdeen high-rise where residents ‘live in fear’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The owner of a pair of danger dogs had repeatedly threatened to set them on a postie before deliveries were stopped at an Aberdeen high rise.

Last month, Royal Mail stopped post going to Thistle Court after a pair of pitbulls menaced a member of staff.

People in more than 100 flats were forced to travel to the nearest post office for about a week, with some missing appointments for their Covid vaccinations.

At the end of April a risk assessment was carried out and deliveries resumed.

But people are still said to be “living in fear” of their anti-social neighbours.

‘She wasn’t savaged…’

Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie has now confirmed that the animals involved in the saga should no longer be a concern for residents.

He said: “The dogs have been removed, they were a visitor’s dogs.

“I recently had a meeting with about eight residents and Royal Mail, it was a postwoman involved in the initial incident.

“She wasn’t savaged, but she was threatened with the dogs.

“As I understand it, the postie had been deliberately threatened with them. Their owner was holding them at the end of the corridor on their leads.

“This had been going on for a couple of weeks, there had been threatening behaviour towards this postie several times.”

Mr Cormie claimed that the unruly pets were only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to problems at Thistle Court.

Speaking at a recent Aberdeen City Centre Community Council meeting, he said: “There is still a huge amount of anti-social behaviour going on there, people are living in fear.

“There are still dogs in the building, in some flats that are privately owned.

“That is a huge problem.”

Thistle Court’s fall from grace

Mr Cormie said the high-rise was, at one time, “one of the finest multi-storeys in the city centre”.

“I got quite a shock when I went in recently and saw the state the lobbies and stairs were in”, he added.

“The folk who had the dogs were letting them do their business on the stairs, the whole situation is not very good.

“Police are aware of ongoing problems there.”

Sergeant Kerri Johnston vowed to take “appropriate action” against offenders.

She said: “We are aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour in the Thistle Court area and regularly carry out patrols there and other highlighted areas in the city centre.

“We will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.”

Council pledges to act on complaints

A council spokesman said: “Council officers are committed to dealing with the types of matters that have been highlighted recently at this block.

“Therefore it is imperative that residents are making the necessary reports to the relevant service at the time of occurrence so they can be investigated and appropriate action taken.

“Aside from the recent issues highlighted by Royal Mail we have had no complaints from residents at Thistle Court on this issue.

“Should we receive any complaints in relation to dogs, our environmental health team will investigate and in instances involving a council owned property will work with housing to resolve the issue.”

Dissatisfied Thistle Court residents can contact the council here.