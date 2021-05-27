Motorbike rider and car driver taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorbike rider and car driver have both been taken to hospital after a crash on a street in central Aberdeen.

Police cordoned off the scene, on the corner of Union Grove and Granton Place, soon after being alerted to the incident at around 3.55pm.

At least four police vehicles could be seen outside the Aberdeen Christian Fellowship building, near where a black Mercedes Benz was stopped in the middle of the street and a dirt bike lay on the pavement.

The two men were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and the road was reopened by officers at around 7pm.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “At around 3.55pm, police were called to a road crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Union Grove in Aberdeen.

“The male rider and male driver have both been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road reopened around 7pm.”