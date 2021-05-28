Lord provost goes red outside Marischal College for World Blood Cancer Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Passers-by at Marischal College yesterday may have wondered what stately occasion was prompting Lord Provost Barney Crockett to pose outside with his eye-catching ceremonial cloak and tricorn hat.

The real reason was not a royal visit or official opening, but was certainly no less important.

May 28 marks World Blood Cancer Day, an event that draws attention to a devastating illness and encourages more people to consider becoming a blood stem cell donor.

Often, a donation of blood stem cells is the only chance of survival for a blood cancer patient, as it helps bone marrow to regenerate and start producing healthy blood cells again.

The official colour of the day is blood red, which is why Marischal College will be lit up that colour tonight and why the lord provost was wearing his scarlet cloak yesterday.

As for the hat – that was just to complete the look.

Mr Crockett said: “We’re lighting up Marischal College red tomorrow to mark World Blood Cancer Day, and I looked into it.

“The key theme is to wear red on the day, and the great aim is to encourage people to come forward to be potential stem cell donors.

“I think it’s a great thing that people can do – there’s a real shortage of people with the right DNA for the stem cells, so they can put you on a database and if you’re the right type you can do a lifesaving event for someone somewhere.

“I think that’s a fantastic thing to be able to do, and I’m very pleased to encourage people to register and get a kit.”

Key charities working to help people with blood cancer and sign up stem cell donors include Anthony Nolan and DKMS.