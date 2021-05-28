Motorcyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ in hospital following crash in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Aberdeen on Thursday.

The off-road motorbike was involved in a collision with a Mercedes GLA on Union Grove near the Granton Place junction.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident which took place at around 4pm on Thursday May 27.

The 30-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to ARI by ambulance and is stable and being treated for his injuries.

The 31-year-old car driver was also taken to hospital and later released.

The scene was cordoned off until around 7pm.

Constable Lorcan Thame, from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie, said: “Our investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of this crash and we are appealing for any witnesses, who have not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

“From initial inquiries, we have been told that there were a number of off-road motorbikes being driven round the local area at the time of the crash and we are working to trace the other riders.

“We have been speaking to witnesses and viewing CCTV footage to gather more details on the circumstances surrounding this crash.

“Anyone who was in the area who witnessed the crash, or who has any information on the off-road bikes or saw them being driven nearby is asked to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 2237 of May 27.”